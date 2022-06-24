A two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s Thursday evening caused significant damage to both vehicles, but resulted in no injuries.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Newfoundland Drive shortly before 9 p.m. One vehicle came to rest on a traffic island, narrowly missing a light pole, while the driver of the second vehicle involved was able to move their car into a nearby parking lot.

Paramedics assessed the occupants of both vehicles, however nobody required transportation to hospital. Traffic was slowed in the area as the scene was attended to.