One person has been taken to hospital following a stabbing on Queens Road around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. It happened in the area of the pharmacy on Queens Road, just west of Long’s Hill. A person in the area said there were two ambulances at the scene and that at least one person was taken to hospital.

Further west, at the foot of Allen Square, police were maintaining a second crime area where several items, including what is believed to be a weapon and clothing, were recovered.

A police dog was brought in and officers could be seen searching the street and under parked cars looking for evidence.

Queens Road was closed for several hours as a result of the stabbing. Police are saying very little about what happened, including if there has been any arrests or the conditions of the man who was injured.