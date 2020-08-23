An early morning fire in the east end of St. John’s has caused extensive damage to a two-story home and sent one woman to hospital.

Firefighters responded to the home on Sackville Street off Newfoundland Drive around 2:30 this morning. Upon arriving they were met with flames and smoke. Two people were at home at the time of the blaze and were able to escaped. One suffered smoke inhalation and required medical attention at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be of a life threatening nature. The fire appears to have been confined to a second story bedroom. Firefighters were able to make a quick attack, knock down the flames in a matter of minutes, but remained on the scene for over an hour.

There was extensive damage to the home as a result of the fire.