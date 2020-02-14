Firefighters were called to an attached home on Pleasant street around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival they were met by heavy smoke coming from the two-apartment home near the corner of Pleasant Street and Lemarchant Road. Firefighters had to deal with cold temperatures and high snow banks while dragging hose lines through snow-filled back yards.

Heavy flames were visible from the rear of the home. The fire later broke through the roof of the home.

Several times, firefighters were called out of the building to allow master streams to be used to cool conditions inside the home.

While the home is attached to other houses, the fire appears to be confined to a single unit. Pleasant Street remains closed. No injuries have been reported.