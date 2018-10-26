An early morning fire has destroyed the only operating fish plant in St. Mary’s Bay. Firefighters remain on the scene at this hour.

The Hickey and Sons fish plant in O’Donnell’s, which employs upwards of 100 people, was destroyed by fire overnight. According to NTV’s Bart Fraize, who is on the scene at this hour, the plant is completely gone.

The plant had been processing whelk and some cod.

There are two fire department’s currently on the scene – with volunteer fire crews from St. Joseph’s and Admiral’s Beach.

