There has been another big shakeup in provincial politics.

Earle McCurdy announced this morning that he is stepping down as ndp leader effective September 30th.

McCurdy told supporters that running in the next election doesn’t fit his family’s plans, as they plan to live permanently in Eastport where McCurdy’s wife runs a business and their son attends school.

McCurdy won the NDP leadership in 2015 after Lorraine Michael stepped down. But he failed to win a seat in the provincial election. The NDP executive will meet next week to appoint an interim leader and discuss plans for a leadership convention.

Meantime St. Johns Centre MHA Gerry Rogers has expressed her intentions to run for the NL NDP’s top job.