An E. coli outbreak that started in October has ended, Health and Community Services announced Tuesday.

Thirty confirmed cases were reported from the eastern, central, and western health authorities. Test results from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, Man., indicate that Newfoundland and Labrador was the only jurisdiction in the country affected by the outbreak.

The investigation concluded that spinach was the probable source of exposure. The source of exposure is no longer in the food supply and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

More information on food safety can be found online at: www.health.gov.nl.ca/health/publichealth/envhealth/foodsafetyinfo.html.