Premier Dwight Ball told Liberal delegates Friday night they have the power to decide what the party will look like on Sunday morning.

Ball faces a leadership review on Saturday, in which more than 400 delegates will vote on whether they want to have a leadership convention. Ball has not set a threshold for how much support he wants to get.

The party held a rally Friday night ahead of Saturday’s procedural business. Ball gave a speech in which he repeatedly talked about what he wants the Liberal party to look like “on Sunday morning.”

“We need to ask ourselves, what do we want our Liberal party to look like on Sunday morning?” Ball said. “Make no mistake, that choice is yours.

“I choose a party on Sunday morning that doesn’t hide from the tough calls. … On Sunday morning, I see a party that demonstrates calm, demonstrates poise, demonstrates purpose.”

Ball and the Liberals fell to second place in the quarterly CRA opinion poll after a difficult spring sitting of the House of Assembly. Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby were removed from cabinet and caucus pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct by fellow Liberal MHAs.

“Have we made mistakes? Yes,” Ball said. “Have we learned from them? Yes. Will we make those mistakes again? No. …

“Political parties have historically kept internal issues swept under the rug. We’ve recognized this. We’ve made changes and we’re doing better. We have brought these issues to the forefront and enacted one of the most progressive harassment-free workplace policies in Canada.”

Delegates will vote on Ball’s leadership Saturday afternoon.