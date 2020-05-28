Two new opinion polls have shown a big resurgence in support for Dwight Ball and the Liberals during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ball is not rethinking his upcoming resignation.

“Premier Ball is committed to the residents of Newfoundland and Labrador and will remain as Premier of the province until the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador chooses a successor,” the premier’s office said in a statement. “He will not be running in the next general election and is not involved in the Liberal leadership process. Premier Ball remains focused on protecting the health and safety of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the economic recovery to come.

“Further, he is committed to working with his successor, whoever that may be, once his successor is chosen.”