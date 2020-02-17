Premier Dwight Ball announced Monday he will step down as soon as the Liberal party can find a replacement as leader.

Ball made the bombshell announcement in a seven-minute video released to the media. He said he has asked the president of the Liberal party to convene a leadership convention at the earliest possible opportunity. Ball plans to remain as premier until his successor is chosen.

The premier’s office says the leadership process is expected to be complete by the end of April.

Ball was elected Liberal leader in 2013 and was appointed premier after leading the party to a majority in the 2015 general election. But the party suffered losses in the 2019 election, leaving Ball at the head of a minority government. Ball was set to face a review of his leadership in June.

More recently, his government has been under fire for the hiring of Carla Foote at The Rooms and a contract for a former deputy minister at the province’s new oil and gas corporation.

The premier will speak to reporters on Tuesday morning.