Premier Dwight Ball’s approval rating remains second-last among nine Canadian premiers.

Angus Reid released its quarterly poll of premiers’ approval ratings on Friday. Saskatchewan’s Brad Wall remains the most popular premier in Canada with an approval rating of 52 per cent.

Kathleen Wynne of Ontario fell further into last place, with her approval rating plunging to just 12 per cent. Dwight Ball of Newfoundland and Labrador held steady with an approval rating of 20 per cent.