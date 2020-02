Premier Dwight Ball denies that a looming leadership review had anything to do with his decision to step down. Ball says he had already decided not to lead the Liberals into the next election. Once the rate mitigation announcement was done, he decided to make way for a new leader because of uncertainty around how long his minority government will last. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

