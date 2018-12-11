Whitbourne RCMP received an anonymous tip of a man who was staggering as he was walking back to his vehicle on Dec. 10 at 11:30 am.

Police pulled over the described vehicle, and a 54-year-old man from Grand Falls-Windsor was found to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and blew more than four times the legal limit.

The drivers vehicle was seized and impounded and his licence was suspended. He is being held in custody and will be released with a court date to answer to impaired driving charges.