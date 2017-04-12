Drunk Driver Charged in Early Morning Hit-and-Run

Police in St. John’s conducted an investigation on Monday into a hit-and-run and arrested one woman who is also accused of drinking and driving. Around 6:30am, RNC Patrol Services responded to a report of a hit and run collision in the East End of St. John’s. After conducting an investigation, one 33-year old woman was arrested. She was given a breathalyzer test and blew nearly twice the legal limit. The accused has been charged with Impaired Driving and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. She was released to appear in court at a later date.