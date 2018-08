RCMP from Port Saunders and Flower’s Cove continue investigation of a single vehicle rollover that occurred early Monday morning. A 32 year-old female was ejected during the collision. She was then airlifted to hospital for treatment. A large quantity of cocaine and some prescription pills were seized from in the vehicle. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor although investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

