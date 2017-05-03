A recent incident involving a fentanyl overdose at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s has highlighted the drug problem inside the walls of the aging correctional facility.

For one prisoner serving weekends at HMP, it was a close call.

Owen Brophy, the Superintendent of Prisons, says he has no doubt correctional officers and staff saved the prisoners life after the prisoner overdoes on fentanyl. Brophy went on to say correctional officials encounter drugs regularly and prisoners go to great lengths to smuggle them into the prison, including hiding them inside their own bodies, or sewing them into the seams of jeans. So far this year officials seized two banker size boxes of drugs, and they are just the prescription kind, while drugs like marijuana and cocaine are handed over to the police.

Brophy says prisoners are ingenious in getting contraband inside. Sometimes it comes over the wall, but most times it is hidden in clothing like high-end sneakers thay have been hollowed out to conceal contraband.

Given the recent rise in fentanyl in this province, officials at prison are taking new steps to protect workers and prisoners, that include training and protective clothing.