A drug bust in Marystown has led to 11 arrests, with 5 people being charged under the Controlled Drug Substance Act. Burin RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence and found Oxycodone, Codeine, Lorazepam, and marijuana.

A 31 year old female was charged with Possession for the purpose of trafficking in OxyCodone and Codeine. The female was held to be brought before a judge.

A 42 year old male was charged with 2 counts of Trafficking in OxyCodone, 1 count of Possession for the purpose of trafficking in OxyCodone, possession of marihuana and 3 counts of failure to comply with a probation order. The male was held to be brought before a judge.

An 18 year old female and 28 year old male was charged with possession of OxyCodone. Both female and male was released to appear on a later date.

A 44 year old male was charged with Possession for the purpose of trafficking in Lorazepam. The male was released to appear on a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected in the near future.