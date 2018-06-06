Discarded drug needles have become a regular hazard in St. John’s in recent years. Now the province and City Hall have partnered with community groups to set up special disposal boxes. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.