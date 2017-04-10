Drivers frustrated with condition of Exploits bridge

This winter crews used more than 500 bags of cold mix to patch the potholes on the Sir Robert Bond bridge, but today the surface is so bad many drivers say they don’t feel safe crossing this structure.

The federal government reported after the last repairs were made in 2011, the bridge had a life span of another five years. That deadline was a year ago. But at the time, they also speculated the construction of a new bridge would be completed in the summer of 2015.

Today provincial Transportation Minister, Al Hawkins, says he’s hoping the project will be finished before the end of the year.