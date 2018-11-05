A 32 year old male was found to have $37,000 in outstanding fines after RNC officers conducted a traffic safety stop in Mount Pearl on Sunday night.

The man was issued a number of summary offence tickets for operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle with a false registration sticker and failing to transfer ownership of the vehicle and driving while suspended.

He was also arrested on an outstanding Parole Warrant and spent the night in St. John’s City Lock-up to appear in court in the morning.