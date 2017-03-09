Driver with more than $14,000 in fines stopped

A man who was driving illegally was arrested Wednesday night in St. John’s. Last night at approximately 9:20, police conducted a traffic stop on Thorburn Road and found a man to be in violation of a number of offenses. The 54-year-old driver was arrested and charged with two Breaches of Court Orders. He was also issued tickets for operating an unregistered vehicle, false stickers, and operating a vehicle without a license. His charges amounted to over $14,000 in fines. He was held to appear in court this morning.