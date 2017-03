Tuesday afternoon around 1:00, RNC Patrol Services in Corner Brook stopped a vehicle that had failed to yield the right of way. After investigating, it was determined that the 25-year old male driver was in violation of a number of offences. The the vehicle was not insured or transferred to the new owner, the Corner Brook man operating the vehicle did not have a valid drivers license, and he had $8917.50 in outstanding fines. He was issued 4 summary offence tickets and the vehicle was impounded.