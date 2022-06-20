The driver of an SUV was taken to hospital Sunday night after striking a pole at a busy west-end intersection.

Emergency crews responded to the crash, at the intersection of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive, shortly after 10 p.m. The driver of a vehicle traveling north on Columbus Drive struck a road sign and utility pole. The force of the collision toppled the sign post and tore a wheel from the vehicle. The crash also cracked the pole at its base.

The vehicle overturned in the intersection, coming to rest roughly 20 metres away. Debris and oil were spread over the road. Paramedics took the driver of the SUV to hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Traffic in the area was slowed as the scene was cleared. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were also called to deal with the broken pole.