A motorist was taken to hospital overnight after striking a light pole in the east end of St. John’s.

At about 3:00 a.m. emergency crews responded to the crash, on Portugal Cove Road. The driver of a northbound sedan struck a light pole on a section of road between the Outer Ring Road and Major’s Path. The force of the crash tore the pole from the ground.

The car traveled approximately twenty-five metres along the median, pushing the damaged pole, before finally coming to a stop.

Paramedics took the driver, who was the only occupant of the car, to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.