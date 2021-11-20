SHARE
Police speak with the driver of an SUV after they struck a traffic light pole downtown Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The male driver of an SUV was taken into police custody following an overnight single-vehicle crash.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. emergency crews were called to Pitts Memorial Drive in downtown St. John’s. The driver of an SUV lost control, crashing into a traffic light pole. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle, and also buckled the pole near its base.

An SUV sits with extensive damage, and a pole is buckled following a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Police questioned the driver of the vehicle in the back of a police vehicle before taking the man into custody. No injuries were reported.

(Earl Noble / NTV News)
