One motorist is lucky to have escaped serious injury following a crash on Prince Philip Drive Sunday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to crash near Kent’s Pond shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a sedan on its roof, among the trees. Paramedics assessed the driver of the car, taking them to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the westbound lanes of the road as they investigated and while the vehicle was removed.