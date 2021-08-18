The driver of a car was sent to hospital after his vehicle wound up in a river on Stavanger Drive early Wednesday evening, drawing attention from dozens of onlookers.

Reports from the scene indicate the man may have suffered a medical emergency on Snow’s Lane. His car rear-ended a sedan at the intersection of Stavanger Drive before continuing across the road and down an embankment. The vehicle came to rest in a river, with water up to the bottom of the car.

Passersby waded into the water to assist the man until emergency crews arrived to take over. The motorist was conscious as he was removed from the car and carried on a backboard to a waiting stretcher. He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There were no injuries to any occupants of the vehicle that was rear-ended.

There was concern about fluids leaking from the crashed vehicle and running downstream. Environmental crews were called to assess the scene.



