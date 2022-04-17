The driver of an SUV who t-boned another vehicle Saturday evening fled the scene following the collision.

Police and other emergency personnel descended on the area of Water Street and Patrick Street shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Reports from the scene indicate the driver of a Nissan Rogue traveling south down Patrick Street failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the side of a second SUV traveling west on Water Street.

The force of the collision caused the second SUV to roll over, knocking over a road sign and coming to rest across the median. There were several occupants of that vehicle, however none went to hospital following the collision.

The driver of the Rogue reportedly fled the scene on foot, heading east on Water Street. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded, with Police Dog Services also arriving to search for the driver. That search came up empty. It is suspected the vehicle had been stolen, however that fact was not confirmed by police at the time.

Water Street in the area was closed for some time as police conducted their investigation. The RNC is asking the public if anyone has information or dashcam footage of the incident to please contact police at 729-8000.