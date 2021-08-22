The driver of a car involved in a crash on the Outer Ring Road overnight was nowhere to be seen when emergency crews arrived at the scene. The incident happened shortly before 12:30 a.m.

A car traveling westbound between Thorburn Road and Topsail Road went off the shoulder of the road and rolled several times in the ditch, coming to rest on its side. According to witnesses the driver of the vehicle then got out, walked a short distance up the roadway before fleeing into the nearby woods.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived on scene and attempted to track the individual with a police dog.