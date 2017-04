Thursday morning, police caught a driver in the metro area who owed a massive amount in fines. Around 7:30am, RNC Patrol Services pulled over a vehicle on Bonaventure Avenue on a traffic safety stop. After an investigation, the 29-year old, who owes over $20,000 in outstanding fines, was charged with Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance, Without a Valid Driver’s License, and Failure to Transfer Ownership. The vehicle was impounded and the man was held for court.