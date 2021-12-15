The driver of a car escaped injury after losing control on a snow-covered off-ramp and rolling over into a ditch. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to an off-ramp leading to Allandale Road from the westbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road. They arrived to find a vehicle that had slid off the road and rolled over in the ditch. The car had come to rest on its side. The driver was able to get out of the car on their own. Paramedics assessed the motorist, but they did not require transport to hospital.

Roads were slippery with moderate snowfall at the time.