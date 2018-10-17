It was like something out of a movie, certainly not something you would expect to see in this province. A carjacking at knife-point, with children in the car – the driver speeding around the city, hitting several cars and even attempting to ram a police car. It was shortly after 9 this morning when the RCMP advised the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary that a van was headed towards St. John’s. Police took to the airways warning residents of an erratic driver. They spotted the van several times but it continued to elude police, once charging at a marked police cruiser. Then there was a report of a hit and run, first on Ropewalk Lane, then three more collisions on Thorburn Road. The van proceed north until it left the road, striking a pole. The driver fled. Police detained the passenger but the driver carjacked a woman at knife-point. She was able to get her children out of the car before he fled the city at a high rate of speed. Within an hour RCMP in Holyrood were able to stop the man and take the driver into custody. He is expected to appear in court Thursday morning on a number of charges.

