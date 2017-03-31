Driver gets failing grade for bus incident

Passing a school bus can be expensive, as one St. John’s driver learned this week.

A video was posted online and has been shared by many. It shows a car heading down a road and passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing. While it appears that the plate of the vehicle is not visible, police say it was. They tracked down the driver and gave him a $650 ticket. It will also cost the driver six points on his/her driving record. That could translate into higher insurance rates when they go to renew their insurance. While this video was posted on Twitter, police say the investigation was based on a complaint, not on the viral video. It goes to show you never know who may be watching.