Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night, police attempted to stop a vehicle on LeMarchant Rd. The vehicle failed to stop and continued east on Harvey Rd. Police did not pursue the vehicle and stopped on Lemarchant Rd. A short while later the vehicle was located after it has stuck a concrete wall at the entrance to Government House on Military Rd. The driver, a 29-year-old, had fled the area. He was arrested after being located at a center city home. He is expected to appear in court this morning to face charges of Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving, and Breaches of a Court Order along with a number of Highway Traffic Act offences. He was treated at hospital for injuries sustained at the collision.