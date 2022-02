The driver of a car that struck a light pole overnight fled the scene, leaving their damaged vehicle behind.

The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Old Pennywell Road. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, no driver was found.

The vehicle suffered extensive front-end damage. Roads were wet with heavy snow at the time of the crash. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.