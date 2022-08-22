The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating a late-morning single-vehicle crash that saw a utility pole cracked off at its base.

Emergency crews responded to the lower portion of Suez Street, off Empire Avenue, around 10:45 Monday morning. When personnel arrived on the scene they discovered a southbound vehicle had sheared a utility pole at its base, ripping power lines from a nearby home.

The driver of the car reportedly fled the scene on foot. It is unknown if they sustained any injuries.

Suez Street was closed in the area until crews from Newfoundland Power could arrive and secure the pole and power lines.