While the driver of a vehicle that lost control of his vehicle on Columbus Drive and ended up in a back yard on Macleod Place may be lucky to be alive, police say he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel in the first place. The driver, a 47-year old man, has been charged with impaired driving after his vehicle jumped a guard rail, and rolled over several times down a steep embankment. Rescue personnel say the man walked away from the twisted wreck without a scratch. The car, however, was destroyed. The accident occurred shortly after 11 o’clock Tuesday night on Columbus Drive. First responders actually had trouble finding the wreck, given its location at the foot of a steep embankment. Police say the driver was wearing his seat belt at the time. Firefighters had to free him from the wreck. The driver has been released to appear in court at a later date.