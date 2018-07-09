RNC conducted radar patrol on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday night between Steady Brook and Corner Brook. A handful of driver’s were caught speeding in excess of 30 km over the posted limit. Five people were issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act including a 19 year-old male from Massey Drive. Near 12:30 a.m. the individual was clocked driving 165 km/h in a 90 km/h zone. He was charged with speeding (75 km/h over the posted limit) as well as driving without due care and consideration for other persons or imprudent driving.

