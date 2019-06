Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Corner Brook RNC observed a vehicle travelling at an excessive rate of speed on the Trans-Canada Highway near Steady Brook. A traffic safety stop was initiated after the driver was clocked going 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. An 18 year-old male from Rocky Harbour was charged with exceeding the speed limit 51 km/h or greater. He was issued a 7 day license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 3 days.

