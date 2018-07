Police stopped a driver Monday night who was doing more than 160 kilometres an hour on the Outer Ring Road.

It happened just before 9 p.m., when the RNC was doing radar operations near the Team Gushue Highway. Police made a traffic stop and a 32-year-old man was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 51 kilometres an hour.

His licence was suspended for three days and his vehicle was seized.