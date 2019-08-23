A driver going twice the posted speed limit was stopped by police Wednesday evening.

Burin Peninsula RCMP responded to a complaint of an erratic driver between St. Lawrence and Marystown. Police recorded radar readings of more than 80 km/hr over the posted limit. The vehicle was clocked doing 178 km/hr in a 90 zone, leading police to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for exceeding the posted speed limit. His driver’s license was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.