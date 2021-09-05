The driver of a pickup truck attempted to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m. emergency crews were called to an exit ramp leading to the Team Gushue Highway. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado had lost control of his vehicle, crashing it into the ditch. According to witnesses the driver tried to drive his vehicle from the ditch as soon as rescue personnel arrived. After traveling roughly thirty metres on the rocky embankment, the truck became stuck at the edge of the roadway.

The driver was able to walk to a waiting ambulance. A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer accompanied the man as he was taken to hospital. Police closed the exit ramp as they conducted their investigation and the vehicle was removed.