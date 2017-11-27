A bulk carrier called the MV Baby Leeyn, formerly the MV Jana, docked in Argentia Monday after engine failure left it adrift off Cape St. Mary’s on Sunday.

The tugboat Placentia Hope was contracted by the Canadian Coast Guard and was able to secure a towline to the Baby Leeyn while it was drifting. It began towing the Leeyn to Argentia overnight, accompanied by the Coast Guard vessel Sir William Alexander.

The Coast Guard says it was able to protect the marine environment. No pollution was detected and no injuries were reported. The Leeyn was carrying 35 tonnes of marine diesel fuel and 250 tonnes of heavy fuel.

An environmental response team and equipment are currently in St. Bride’s where they set up a staging area as a precautionary measure.