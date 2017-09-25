A man had to be rescued from the mouth of Quidi Vidi gut during the weekend after high waves tossed him from a small fishing boat. A tourist recorded video of the dramatic rescue.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.