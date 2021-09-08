SHARE
(Earl Noble/NTV News)

Residents of a neighbourhood in Southlands were jarred awake last evening following a violent and dramatic crash.

(Earl Noble/NTV News)

The incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Brad Gushue Crescent. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling west on Russ Howard Street lost control of their vehicle and proceeded through the intersection, crashing into a car that was parked in a driveway. Their vehicle then rolled backwards, coming to rest on the opposite sidewalk.

(Earl Noble/NTV News)

The struck vehicle overturned onto its side and broke through the exterior wall of a home, causing extensive damage.

The 27-year-old male driver of the car was taken to hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Several neighbours could be seen gathered around the scene as crews responded. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the intersection to conduct their investigation into the cause of the crash.

