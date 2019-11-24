Annual 2019 Downtown St. John’s Christmas Parade Sunday, November 24, 2010, at noon.

Tens of Thousands of Spectators

Attracting more than just tens of thousands of spectators, the parade also involves approximately 100 entries and 5,000 participants, as well as the work of more than 4,500 volunteers each year. Together, this ensures that the parade is one of the busiest days of the year for many businesses downtown, and it also increases the awareness of all downtown businesses and raises the profile of the whole area.

Downtown Christmas Parade Food Drive

Not only is the Downtown Christmas Parade the largest annual event in the province, but it is also now the largest food drive. In the spirit of giving, bring along a non-perishable food items or loonies and twoonies to the Parade in aid of the Community Food Sharing Association. Newfoundland Power employees will be walking along the Parade route to collect food items and donations. Please note, due to the extreme generosity of parade spectators and the overwhelming support for the CFSA food drive during the parade, the staff and volunteers from NL Power will begin collecting the food along the parade route at 11:45 am.

Letters to Santa

Kids, don’t forget to bring along to letters to Santa! Canada Post employees will be collecting them along the route and sending them to the North Pole! Address your letter to Santa Claus, North Pole, H0H 0H0.

Time/Route

The Downtown Christmas Parade begins at 12:00 pm, and with over 60,000 spectators in attendance make sure to get down early to get your favourite spot along the Parade route. Santa and his cast of colourful characters, zany clowns, beautiful floats, marching bands, cheerleaders, performing groups, and much more will depart the Fort William Building on Factory Lane and travel along Plymouth Road to Duckworth Street. The Parade then travels through historic Downtown by moving west along Duckworth Street to Prescott Street, down Prescott to Water Street, and west along Water Street,ending at Springdale Street!

PARKING

Parking restrictions and street closures will be in effect beginning at 8:00 am on parade day. No parking along the parade route on Sunday after 8:00 am, and cars will be towed starting at 10:00 am, and possibly sooner. If your car is towed, call the City of St. John’s Access Centre at 311 to find your vehicle.

Street Closures

Road closures, parking restrictions and tow away zones will be in effect Sunday, Nov. 24 beginning 8 a.m. Meters will be bagged Saturday, however, parking at those is permitted up to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Vehicles parked in the following areas will be towed beginning 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019:

NO PARKING – TOW AWAY: Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Factory Lane – both sides

Plymouth Road – both sides

Duckworth Street – both sides Cavendish Square to Prescott Street

Prescott Street – both sides Gower Street to Water Street

Water Street – both sides Prescott Street to Springdale Street

Circular Road – north side Monkstown Road to King’s Bridge Road/Empire Avenue

Bannerman Road – west side

ROAD CLOSURES

Road Closures may come into effect earlier if necessary.

Duckworth Street – Temperance Street to Prescott Street – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Duckworth Street – Church Hill to Prescott Street – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water Street – Prescott Street to Waldegrave Street/Harbour Drive – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water Street – Waldegrave Street/Harbour Drive to Hamilton Avenue – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Empire Avenue – Forest Road to Quidi Vidi Road – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Factory Lane – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Forest Road – King’s Bridge Road to Empire Avenue – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cavendish Square/Ordnance Street – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prescott Street – Gower Street to Water Street – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Queen Street – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

George Street – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waldegrave Street – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Springdale Street – Water Street to New Gower Street – 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

George Street West – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Shuttle

Attendees are encouraged to take the FREE Metrobus Santa Shuttle, starting 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, with return shuttles operating immediately following the parade:

Confederation Building parking lot, Prince Philip Drive, to/from Bannerman Road

NL Housing Building, 2 Canada Drive, to/from Mile One Centre

GOBUS ACCESSIBLE TRANSIT

GoBus drop off and pick up location is on George Street. The accessible viewing area is located at 354 Water Street in front of Canada Post and the designated parking area is located on George Street. GoBus users can book a ride by calling 368-8887, TTY 368-1620, email gobus@mvtcanada.com or text 709-765-5847.

ACCESSIBLE PARKING

Accessible Parking Permit holders may park on George Street, between Queen Street and Adelaide Street, on the left side.

ACCESSIBLE VIEWING AREA

A designated accessible viewing area will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at 354 Water Street in front of Canada Post. For more information on the accessible viewing area, please call: (709) 576-4450 or email: inclusion@stjohns.ca.

Sensory Friendly Zone – Bishop’s Cove/Adelaide Street to Queen Street

Downtown St. John’s in partnership with the Autism Society are providing a sensory friendly zone along the parade route on Water Street between Adelaide and Queen Street. Parade Participants are asked to lower music levels, turn off flashing lights, not sound sirens and bands are asked to just march through the designated area.

Television Broadcast of the Parade

The Parade will be filmed by NTV and broadcast at a later date.