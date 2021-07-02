The Downtown St. John’s Pedestrian Mall officially reopened on Friday. It will run from July 2, from noon to 10 p.m. daily, until September 6.

This year, with COVID-19 restrictions beginning to lift, City Hall is partnering with community and non-profit organizations to enhance the mall with pop-up musical and theatrical performances, interactive games, and collaborative art projects.

“I am thrilled to take part in the opening of the Downtown Pedestrian Mall alongside our community and government partners,” said Coun. Debbie Hanlon. “The timing is perfect as our province is starting to open up to visitors from other parts of Canada, and we are excited to see how many businesses are taking part in the Parklet program to expand their outdoor space.”

The Government of Canada, through Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), has provided funding for the 2021 Downtown Pedestrian Mall to support local businesses in their recovery from pandemic challenges.

Beautification projects such as colourful outdoor street furniture for seating and eating, flowerpots and hanging baskets, overhead LED string lights and pole lights are featured throughout the downtown commercial core.

New this year is the addition of George Street and two sections of Duckworth Street to the Pedestrian Mall event.

The event footprint is on George Street from Adelaide Street to Water Street, Water Street from Adelaide Street to Prescott Street, and on two sections of Duckworth Street from New Gower Street to Bates Hill, and from Cathedral Street to Prescott Street.

Pedestrian Mall sections of Water Street and Duckworth Street will be closed to traffic and parking inside the mall footprint as of today (Friday, July 2).

Outside of designated mall hours, traffic will be one-way (from west to east) for deliveries and commercial access only.

Ayre’s Cove is closed at Harbour Drive, with local access for approved couriers.

Traffic on McBride’s Hill will be one-way northbound, for the vehicles permitted access to Ayre’s Cove. McBride’s Hill will be closed to southbound traffic.

Motorists will have two-way access to Clift’s-Baird’s Cove for accessible parking, deliveries, and curbside pickup.

Southbound traffic on Prescott Street will be detoured to Harbour Drive via Job’s Cove.

Beck’s Cove will be closed except to provide two-way access to the Murray Premises and to allow delivery and curbside pickup spaces from Harbour Drive.

Paid Parking Options

On-street parking spaces are located throughout the downtown. Several parking spaces are serviced by Pay Stations and/or PayByPhone; motorists must look for signage when parking to ensure they are abiding by all parking regulations. Paid parking on city streets is not required on weekends or after 6 p.m. weekdays.

Private parking garages are open 24/7 at 351 Water Street and 330 Duckworth Street. Other private parking garages include ALT Hotel (125 Water Street), A.P. Parking Garage (1 Clift’s Baird’s Cove), and the Bowring Centre (entrance on Harbour Drive).

Free Parking Options

Free parking for 140 vehicles is available at the City Hall Parking Garage (10 New Gower Street) weekdays after 6 p.m. and all-day during weekends on levels one, three and four.

Free parking is available after 5 p.m. weekdays and all-day during weekends at three parking lots near Duckworth Street:

Corner of Holloway and Duckworth (across from Haymarket Square) – 21 spaces

Corner of Prescott and Duckworth (Across from TD Building) – 31 spaces

18 Prescott Street (behind Blue Drop building) – 60 spaces

Accessible Parking Options

Approximately 30 accessible spaces are in place for the mall.

Accessible parking will be marked in several designated areas including on Clift’s-Baird’s Cove, New Gower Street (across from City Hall), corner of Duckworth Street and Bates Hill, corner of Duckworth Street and Prescott Street, Water Street near St. John’s Lane, Water Street near Adelaide Street, corner of George Street and Adelaide Street, and on the west side of Adelaide Street.

Private parking garages also have accessible parking; six spaces at Alt Hotel, 12 spaces at MetroPark on Duckworth and 18 spaces at 351 Water Street (entrance on Harbour Drive).

Business Access and Deliveries

Allowances will be made for deliveries until noon each day inside the Pedestrian Mall footprint on Water Street and Duckworth Street. After 12 p.m. delivery vehicles and curbside pick-up will have designated parking in the coves between Water Street and Harbour Drive. Duckworth Street has existing loading zones that will continue to be used.

Metrobus

Metrobus routes 3, 10 and 11 can bring you to the downtown area. To plan your trip in advance visit the Metrobus website: https://www.metrobus.com/TakeTheBus

Metrobus is equipped with bicycle racks on all routes, giving cyclists the option of taking the bus as a part of your commute.

Bicycle Racks and Cycling

Bicycle racks will be installed in various areas in the Downtown Pedestrian Mall. Cyclists are welcome at the Pedestrian Mall. It is critical to the safety of the public that you ride slowly and respectfully, always giving pedestrians the right of way. Please walk your bicycle through the mall if necessary.

Public Health Guidelines

COVID-19 health guidelines are everyone’s responsibility – patrons, business owners, event staff and employees. Please respect public health guidelines that are in place from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.