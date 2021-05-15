A jury found Douglas Snelgrove guilty of sexual assault on Saturday afternoon.

The verdict brings to an end the third trial for the disgraced RNC officer. The Crown indicated it will seek prison time for Snelgrove.

Protesters gathered Saturday morning in front of the courthouse in St. John’s as the jury initially signalled it has been unable to reach a verdict.

During its deliberations on Friday, the jury returned twice with questions for Justice Vikas Khaladkar. Jurors wanted to re-listen to testimony and get guidance on reasonable doubt.

On Saturday morning, Justice Khaladkar said he had been informed the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. He asked the jury to return to deliberations and continue trying.

By Saturday afternoon, the jury returned with a verdict of guilty. Snelgrove was charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty in 2014. He was acquitted by a jury in his first trial in 2017, but a new trial was ordered on appeal. The second trial ended in a mistrial when the judge erred in dismissing alternate jurors.

More than a dozen people gathered during Saturday’s developments with signs showing support for Jane Doe.