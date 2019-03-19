Doug Plumb has stepped down as head coach of the St. John’s Edge to pursue another opportunity in his home province of British Columbia.

Steven Marcus will now take over as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2019 season.

“It has been an incredible two years in St. John’s and I’ll miss this town and this organization – so many have become like family to me,” says Plumb. “I’ve been awarded a personal and professional opportunity on the west coast of Canada that helps my family in an incredible way. While basketball is a massive part of my life, I’m excited to move home to British Columbia to build on the next professional chapter of my life and be closer to family. St. John’s, the Edge, it’s fans and this community have been wonderful, and this is an experience I will never forget. It was a pleasure to come to work every morning and serve this organization.”

Coach Steven Marcus will take over as the interim head coach,

This weekend the Edge take on the Island Storm to conclude the 2019 regular season.