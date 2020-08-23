Workers at Dominion supermarkets across the province went on strike at 10:01 p.m. Saturday after voting to reject a tentative agreement.

“Our Dominion members do not take this decision lightly,” said Unifor national president Jerry Dias. “They would much rather be serving their communities but as frontline workers they felt they could not accept the contract put forth by the company.”

The workers, who have been without a contract since October 2019, voted to overwhelmingly reject the contract offer from Dominion’s parent company Loblaw Companies Limited, the union said in a news release.

“There were gains in some areas but in the end the monetary offer fell short,” Dias said. “Last month Dominion clawed back two dollars an hour pandemic pay from their workers then offered just half of that back over the entire life of the three-year contract.”